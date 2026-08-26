MUX Protocol Price Today

The live MUX Protocol (MCB) price today is $ 2.25, with a 1.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current MCB to USD conversion rate is $ 2.25 per MCB.

MUX Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 8,546,346, with a circulating supply of 3.80M MCB. During the last 24 hours, MCB traded between $ 2.25 (low) and $ 2.28 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 68.36, while the all-time low was $ 0.911402.

In short-term performance, MCB moved -0.02% in the last hour and +12.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.79K.

MUX Protocol (MCB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.55M$ 8.55M $ 8.55M Volume (24H) $ 1.79K$ 1.79K $ 1.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.79M$ 10.79M $ 10.79M Circulation Supply 3.80M 3.80M 3.80M Total Supply 4,803,143.548671886 4,803,143.548671886 4,803,143.548671886

The current Market Cap of MUX Protocol is $ 8.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.79K. The circulating supply of MCB is 3.80M, with a total supply of 4803143.548671886. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.79M.