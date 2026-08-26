Hegic Price Today

The live Hegic (HEGIC) price today is $ 0.01518224, with a 1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current HEGIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01518224 per HEGIC.

Hegic currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,361,666, with a circulating supply of 1.08B HEGIC. During the last 24 hours, HEGIC traded between $ 0.01484654 (low) and $ 0.01538001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.642093, while the all-time low was $ 0.0048443.

In short-term performance, HEGIC moved +0.37% in the last hour and +8.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 207.76.

Hegic (HEGIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.36M$ 16.36M $ 16.36M Volume (24H) $ 207.76$ 207.76 $ 207.76 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.36M$ 16.36M $ 16.36M Circulation Supply 1.08B 1.08B 1.08B Total Supply 1,077,684,725.0 1,077,684,725.0 1,077,684,725.0

The current Market Cap of Hegic is $ 16.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 207.76. The circulating supply of HEGIC is 1.08B, with a total supply of 1077684725.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.36M.