Nereus (NRS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.133313 $ 0.133313 $ 0.133313 24H Low $ 0.137109 $ 0.137109 $ 0.137109 24H High 24H Low $ 0.133313$ 0.133313 $ 0.133313 24H High $ 0.137109$ 0.137109 $ 0.137109 All Time High $ 0.687331$ 0.687331 $ 0.687331 Lowest Price $ 0.088159$ 0.088159 $ 0.088159 Price Change (1H) +0.16% Price Change (1D) +1.78% Price Change (7D) +3.74% Price Change (7D) +3.74%

Nereus (NRS) real-time price is $0.135756. Over the past 24 hours, NRS traded between a low of $ 0.133313 and a high of $ 0.137109, showing active market volatility. NRS's all-time high price is $ 0.687331, while its all-time low price is $ 0.088159.

In terms of short-term performance, NRS has changed by +0.16% over the past hour, +1.78% over 24 hours, and +3.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nereus (NRS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.29M$ 5.29M $ 5.29M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 135.71M$ 135.71M $ 135.71M Circulation Supply 39.01M 39.01M 39.01M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nereus is $ 5.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NRS is 39.01M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.71M.