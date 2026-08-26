Pika Protocol Price Today

The live Pika Protocol (PIKA) price today is $ 0.400615, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.400615 per PIKA.

Pika Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,611,632, with a circulating supply of 19.00M PIKA. During the last 24 hours, PIKA traded between $ 0.398147 (low) and $ 0.402478 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.00342553.

In short-term performance, PIKA moved -0.44% in the last hour and +27.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.05.

Pika Protocol (PIKA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.61M$ 7.61M $ 7.61M Volume (24H) $ 6.05$ 6.05 $ 6.05 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.06M$ 40.06M $ 40.06M Circulation Supply 19.00M 19.00M 19.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pika Protocol is $ 7.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.05. The circulating supply of PIKA is 19.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.06M.