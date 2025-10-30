Tokenize Xchange (TKX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 2.08 $ 2.08 $ 2.08 24H Low $ 2.15 $ 2.15 $ 2.15 24H High 24H Low $ 2.08$ 2.08 $ 2.08 24H High $ 2.15$ 2.15 $ 2.15 All Time High $ 50.43$ 50.43 $ 50.43 Lowest Price $ 0.111255$ 0.111255 $ 0.111255 Price Change (1H) -0.13% Price Change (1D) -1.10% Price Change (7D) +2.96% Price Change (7D) +2.96%

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) real-time price is $2.11. Over the past 24 hours, TKX traded between a low of $ 2.08 and a high of $ 2.15, showing active market volatility. TKX's all-time high price is $ 50.43, while its all-time low price is $ 0.111255.

In terms of short-term performance, TKX has changed by -0.13% over the past hour, -1.10% over 24 hours, and +2.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 169.26M$ 169.26M $ 169.26M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 211.58M$ 211.58M $ 211.58M Circulation Supply 80.00M 80.00M 80.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tokenize Xchange is $ 169.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TKX is 80.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 211.58M.