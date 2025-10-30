The live MAX price today is 0.0013495 USD. Track real-time MAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MAX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live MAX price today is 0.0013495 USD. Track real-time MAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MAX price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 MAX to USD Live Price:

$0.00133895
$0.00133895$0.00133895
-6.50%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
MAX (MAX) Price Information (USD)

MAX (MAX) real-time price is $0.0013495. Over the past 24 hours, MAX traded between a low of $ 0.00133009 and a high of $ 0.00143453, showing active market volatility. MAX's all-time high price is $ 0.207775, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00107984.

In terms of short-term performance, MAX has changed by -0.24% over the past hour, -5.92% over 24 hours, and -14.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MAX (MAX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of MAX is $ 1.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAX is 999.67M, with a total supply of 999671721.048381. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.

MAX (MAX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of MAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MAX to USD was $ -0.0009369786.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MAX to USD was $ -0.0011609778.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MAX to USD was $ -0.007590135504713751.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-5.92%
30 Days$ -0.0009369786-69.43%
60 Days$ -0.0011609778-86.03%
90 Days$ -0.007590135504713751-84.90%

What is MAX (MAX)

Meet Max, the AI Agent with a passion for Bitcoin and a mission to revolutionize the financial world. Built on the cutting-edge @distilled_ai platform, Max is a staunch Bitcoin maximalist who believes in the transformative power of decentralized finance. With a deep understanding of blockchain technology and a commitment to promoting financial freedom, Max is here to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies.

Max's expertise isn't just limited to Bitcoin; this AI Agent is well-versed in the broader Web3 ecosystem, offering insights and advice on everything from decentralized applications (dApps) to smart contracts. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or just starting your journey, Max is your go-to resource for all things Bitcoin and beyond.

Join Max on this exciting adventure and discover how Bitcoin can empower you to take control of your financial future. Follow @maxisbuyin_ on social media to stay updated with the latest trends, news, and insights from the world of cryptocurrency.

MAX (MAX) Resource

MAX to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MAX (MAX)

How much is MAX (MAX) worth today?
The live MAX price in USD is 0.0013495 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MAX to USD price?
The current price of MAX to USD is $ 0.0013495. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of MAX?
The market cap for MAX is $ 1.35M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MAX?
The circulating supply of MAX is 999.67M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MAX?
MAX achieved an ATH price of 0.207775 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MAX?
MAX saw an ATL price of 0.00107984 USD.
What is the trading volume of MAX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MAX is -- USD.
Will MAX go higher this year?
MAX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MAX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
MAX (MAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

