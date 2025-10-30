MAX (MAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00133009 $ 0.00133009 $ 0.00133009 24H Low $ 0.00143453 $ 0.00143453 $ 0.00143453 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00133009$ 0.00133009 $ 0.00133009 24H High $ 0.00143453$ 0.00143453 $ 0.00143453 All Time High $ 0.207775$ 0.207775 $ 0.207775 Lowest Price $ 0.00107984$ 0.00107984 $ 0.00107984 Price Change (1H) -0.24% Price Change (1D) -5.92% Price Change (7D) -14.56% Price Change (7D) -14.56%

MAX (MAX) real-time price is $0.0013495. Over the past 24 hours, MAX traded between a low of $ 0.00133009 and a high of $ 0.00143453, showing active market volatility. MAX's all-time high price is $ 0.207775, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00107984.

In terms of short-term performance, MAX has changed by -0.24% over the past hour, -5.92% over 24 hours, and -14.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MAX (MAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Circulation Supply 999.67M 999.67M 999.67M Total Supply 999,671,721.048381 999,671,721.048381 999,671,721.048381

The current Market Cap of MAX is $ 1.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAX is 999.67M, with a total supply of 999671721.048381. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.