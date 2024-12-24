Bit2Me Price (B2M)
The live price of Bit2Me (B2M) today is 0.01870978 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 92.74M USD. B2M to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bit2Me Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 117.00K USD
- Bit2Me price change within the day is -2.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.95B USD
Get real-time price updates of the B2M to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Bit2Me to USD was $ -0.00041839685204127.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bit2Me to USD was $ +0.0034287991.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bit2Me to USD was $ +0.0136429208.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bit2Me to USD was $ +0.008813545331772613.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00041839685204127
|-2.18%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0034287991
|+18.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0136429208
|+72.92%
|90 Days
|$ +0.008813545331772613
|+89.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bit2Me: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-2.18%
-6.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Receive, store, send, buy, sell, and use cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin or Ethereum) and traditional money easily, quickly, and securely. Bank 3.0? No, this is better! The Bit2Me freedom formula is: Cryptocurrencies + Traditional Money + Debit Mastercard Cryptocard + Shared IBAN + Payments between friends + Simple Exchanges.
|1 B2M to AUD
A$0.029935648
|1 B2M to GBP
￡0.0147807262
|1 B2M to EUR
€0.0179613888
|1 B2M to USD
$0.01870978
|1 B2M to MYR
RM0.0840069122
|1 B2M to TRY
₺0.658584256
|1 B2M to JPY
¥2.9398677314
|1 B2M to RUB
₽1.8938039316
|1 B2M to INR
₹1.5923893758
|1 B2M to IDR
Rp301.7706029134
|1 B2M to PHP
₱1.095457619
|1 B2M to EGP
￡E.0.9556955624
|1 B2M to BRL
R$0.1158135382
|1 B2M to CAD
C$0.0267549854
|1 B2M to BDT
৳2.2384380792
|1 B2M to NGN
₦28.9623652444
|1 B2M to UAH
₴0.7873075424
|1 B2M to VES
Bs0.95419878
|1 B2M to PKR
Rs5.2189060332
|1 B2M to KZT
₸9.7700600182
|1 B2M to THB
฿0.6411841606
|1 B2M to TWD
NT$0.611809806
|1 B2M to CHF
Fr0.0166517042
|1 B2M to HKD
HK$0.1451878928
|1 B2M to MAD
.د.م0.1884074846