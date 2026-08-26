XCoin Price Today

The live XCoin (BEXC) price today is $ 0.346243, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEXC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.346243 per BEXC.

XCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 241,910, with a circulating supply of 700.29K BEXC. During the last 24 hours, BEXC traded between $ 0.337877 (low) and $ 0.35244 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.371225, while the all-time low was $ 0.192869.

In short-term performance, BEXC moved +0.14% in the last hour and -1.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 547.71K.

XCoin (BEXC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 241.91K$ 241.91K $ 241.91K Volume (24H) $ 547.71K$ 547.71K $ 547.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.82M$ 51.82M $ 51.82M Circulation Supply 700.29K 700.29K 700.29K Total Supply 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XCoin is $ 241.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 547.71K. The circulating supply of BEXC is 700.29K, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.82M.