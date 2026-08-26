GRX Chain Price Today

The live GRX Chain (GRX) price today is $ 13.06, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRX to USD conversion rate is $ 13.06 per GRX.

GRX Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 124,193,452, with a circulating supply of 9.51M GRX. During the last 24 hours, GRX traded between $ 13.05 (low) and $ 13.06 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 21.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.868057.

In short-term performance, GRX moved -- in the last hour and +0.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 448.10.

GRX Chain (GRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 124.19M$ 124.19M $ 124.19M Volume (24H) $ 448.10$ 448.10 $ 448.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.53M$ 130.53M $ 130.53M Circulation Supply 9.51M 9.51M 9.51M Total Supply 9,998,039.0 9,998,039.0 9,998,039.0

The current Market Cap of GRX Chain is $ 124.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 448.10. The circulating supply of GRX is 9.51M, with a total supply of 9998039.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.53M.