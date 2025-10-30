DEW (DEW) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00922376$ 0.00922376 $ 0.00922376 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +5.33% Price Change (1D) -2.52% Price Change (7D) -35.32% Price Change (7D) -35.32%

DEW (DEW) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DEW traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DEW's all-time high price is $ 0.00922376, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DEW has changed by +5.33% over the past hour, -2.52% over 24 hours, and -35.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DEW (DEW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 792.12K$ 792.12K $ 792.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 903.64K$ 903.64K $ 903.64K Circulation Supply 876.58M 876.58M 876.58M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DEW is $ 792.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEW is 876.58M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 903.64K.