The live Cofinex price today is 0.219819 USD. Track real-time CNX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Cofinex Price (CNX)

1 CNX to USD Live Price:

$0.219819
$0.219819
+11.90%1D
Cofinex (CNX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:29:43 (UTC+8)

Cofinex (CNX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.179789
24H Low
$ 0.291505
24H High

$ 0.179789
$ 0.291505
$ 0.500327
$ 0.04504196
+0.18%

+11.98%

+20.23%

+20.23%

Cofinex (CNX) real-time price is $0.219819. Over the past 24 hours, CNX traded between a low of $ 0.179789 and a high of $ 0.291505, showing active market volatility. CNX's all-time high price is $ 0.500327, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04504196.

In terms of short-term performance, CNX has changed by +0.18% over the past hour, +11.98% over 24 hours, and +20.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cofinex (CNX) Market Information

$ 14.24M
--
$ 109.52M
65.00M
500,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Cofinex is $ 14.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CNX is 65.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.52M.

Cofinex (CNX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cofinex to USD was $ +0.0235229.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cofinex to USD was $ +0.0490816699.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cofinex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cofinex to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0235229+11.98%
30 Days$ +0.0490816699+22.33%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Cofinex (CNX)

Cofinex (Minos Blockchain s.r.o ), a leading fintech company, is regulated by The CNB Czech Republic. With over 115,000+ users, Cofinex is claimed to be a trusted and secure crypto asset exchange application across the world. Headquartered in Singapore, with branch offices in the USA, UK, India, Czech Republic and Thailand, their operations are already running in South Korea, Thailand, Laos, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and other APAC countries. Cofinex Exchange offers its users an easy and secure platform to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, CNX, and over 670+ crypto assets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Cofinex (CNX) Resource

Official Website

Cofinex Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cofinex (CNX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cofinex (CNX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cofinex.

Check the Cofinex price prediction now!

CNX to Local Currencies

Cofinex (CNX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cofinex (CNX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CNX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cofinex (CNX)

How much is Cofinex (CNX) worth today?
The live CNX price in USD is 0.219819 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CNX to USD price?
The current price of CNX to USD is $ 0.219819. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Cofinex?
The market cap for CNX is $ 14.24M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CNX?
The circulating supply of CNX is 65.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CNX?
CNX achieved an ATH price of 0.500327 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CNX?
CNX saw an ATL price of 0.04504196 USD.
What is the trading volume of CNX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CNX is -- USD.
Will CNX go higher this year?
CNX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CNX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Cofinex (CNX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

