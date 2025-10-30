Cofinex (CNX) Price Information (USD)

Cofinex (CNX) real-time price is $0.219819. Over the past 24 hours, CNX traded between a low of $ 0.179789 and a high of $ 0.291505, showing active market volatility. CNX's all-time high price is $ 0.500327, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04504196.

In terms of short-term performance, CNX has changed by +0.18% over the past hour, +11.98% over 24 hours, and +20.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cofinex (CNX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Cofinex is $ 14.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CNX is 65.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.52M.