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Top Aave Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Aave Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 2,449.44
+0.51%
-0.01%
+8.51%
$ 5.70B
--
2
Hybridge Bridged AAVE
Hybridge Bridged AAVE
AAVE0
$ 126.81
+0.34%
-0.05%
+0.95%
$ 2.03B
$ 20.96K
3
Staked Aave
Staked Aave
STKAAVE
$ 126.19
-0.06%
-0.05%
+31.74%
$ 309.33M
$ 5.84K
4
Aave v3 cbETH
Aave v3 cbETH
ACBETH
$ 2,794.71
+0.71%
-0.01%
+9.00%
$ 140.71M
--
5
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT
WAETHUSDT
$ 1.13
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 102.71M
$ 11.73K
6
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC
WAETHUSDC
$ 0.999958
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 71.35M
$ 3.29
7
Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0
Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0
WAPLAUSDT0
$ 1.033
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 40.56M
$ 4.59
8
Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH
Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH
WAETHWETH
$ 2,627.07
+6.81%
-0.01%
+9.09%
$ 27.55M
$ 12.30K
9
Aave WETH
Aave WETH
AWETH
$ 2,457.5
+0.76%
-0.01%
+9.14%
$ 15.39M
--
10
Aave Polygon WETH
Aave Polygon WETH
AMWETH
$ 2,448.1
+0.37%
-0.01%
+8.72%
$ 8.35M
--
11
Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC
Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC
MAUSDC
$ 1.33
-0.75%
-0.00%
+17.70%
$ 7.64M
$ 15.26
12
Aave v3 LUSD
Aave v3 LUSD
ALUSD
$ 1.01
0.00%
0.00%
+0.20%
$ 2.14M
--
13
Wrapped Aave Base USDC
Wrapped Aave Base USDC
WABASUSDC
$ 1.13
+11.99%
-0.00%
-0.88%
$ 1.12M
$ 7.30K
14
Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido wstETH
Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido wstETH
WAETHLIDOWSTETH
$ 3,061.12
-0.04%
+0.02%
+13.25%
$ 766.79K
$ 421.94
15
Wrapped Aave Base GHO
Wrapped Aave Base GHO
WABASGHO
$ 1.04
+9.64%
+0.02%
-1.05%
$ 660.64K
$ 8.95K
16
Aave v3 OP
Aave v3 OP
AOP
$ 0.102446
+0.76%
-0.05%
+15.40%
$ 375.17K
--
17
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn
WAARBUSDCN
$ 1.12
0.00%
-0.00%
+1.82%
$ 328.56K
$ 167.67K
18
Aave v3 FRAX
Aave v3 FRAX
AFRAX
$ 0.991285
+0.03%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 215.26K
--
19
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum WETH
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum WETH
WAARBWETH
$ 2,457.32
+0.59%
-0.07%
+7.43%
$ 187.70K
$ 148.22K
20
Wrapped Aave Base WETH
Wrapped Aave Base WETH
WABASWETH
$ 2,548.81
+2.72%
-0.02%
+7.92%
$ 162.52K
$ 1.18K
21
Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO
Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO
WAETHLIDOGHO
$ 0.999959
+0.09%
0.00%
+0.11%
$ 107.62K
$ 11.99K
22
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO
WAARBGHO
$ 0.999115
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 92.23K
$ 87.42K
23
Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido WETH
Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido WETH
WAETHLIDOWETH
$ 2,528.04
+0.27%
-0.01%
+10.11%
$ 89.57K
$ 507.32
24
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum wstETH
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum wstETH
WAARBWSTETH
$ 2,860.5
+0.59%
--
+9.06%
$ 88.03K
$ 145.88K
25
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT
WAARBUSDT
$ 1.075
+0.09%
+0.06%
+2.97%
$ 37.60K
$ 60.23K
26
Wrapped Aave Base wstETH
Wrapped Aave Base wstETH
WABASWSTETH
$ 2,939.34
+0.61%
-0.04%
+4.11%
$ 33.03K
$ 179.50
27
Aave v3 BAL
Aave v3 BAL
ABAL
$ 0.118448
0.00%
-0.00%
+5.60%
$ 19.02K
--
28
Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH
Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH
WAGNOWSTETH
$ 2,976.42
+0.57%
-0.01%
+9.05%
$ 13.08K
$ 15.01K
29
Wrapped Aave Base EURC
Wrapped Aave Base EURC
WABASEURC
$ 1.14
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 12.70K
$ 2.29K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Aave Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Aave Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 29 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $8.46B.
What is the best-performing Aave Tokens token right now?
Among Aave Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, WAARBUSDT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.06% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Aave Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 29 Aave Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Aave Tokens tokens include AWETH, AAVE0, STKAAVE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Aave Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Aave Tokens tokens is approximately $8.46B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Aave Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.