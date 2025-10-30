Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn (WAARBUSDCN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.14 $ 1.14 $ 1.14 24H Low $ 1.16 $ 1.16 $ 1.16 24H High 24H Low $ 1.14$ 1.14 $ 1.14 24H High $ 1.16$ 1.16 $ 1.16 All Time High $ 1.18$ 1.18 $ 1.18 Lowest Price $ 1.046$ 1.046 $ 1.046 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.17% Price Change (7D) +0.73% Price Change (7D) +0.73%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn (WAARBUSDCN) real-time price is $1.15. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBUSDCN traded between a low of $ 1.14 and a high of $ 1.16, showing active market volatility. WAARBUSDCN's all-time high price is $ 1.18, while its all-time low price is $ 1.046.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBUSDCN has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.17% over 24 hours, and +0.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn (WAARBUSDCN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.53M$ 5.53M $ 5.53M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.54M$ 5.54M $ 5.54M Circulation Supply 4.80M 4.80M 4.80M Total Supply 4,811,830.742575 4,811,830.742575 4,811,830.742575

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn is $ 5.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBUSDCN is 4.80M, with a total supply of 4811830.742575. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.54M.