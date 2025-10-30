Wrapped Aave Base USDC (WABASUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.084 $ 1.084 $ 1.084 24H Low $ 1.14 $ 1.14 $ 1.14 24H High 24H Low $ 1.084$ 1.084 $ 1.084 24H High $ 1.14$ 1.14 $ 1.14 All Time High $ 2.18$ 2.18 $ 2.18 Lowest Price $ 1.011$ 1.011 $ 1.011 Price Change (1H) +0.61% Price Change (1D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) +0.44% Price Change (7D) +0.44%

Wrapped Aave Base USDC (WABASUSDC) real-time price is $1.11. Over the past 24 hours, WABASUSDC traded between a low of $ 1.084 and a high of $ 1.14, showing active market volatility. WABASUSDC's all-time high price is $ 2.18, while its all-time low price is $ 1.011.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASUSDC has changed by +0.61% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and +0.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base USDC (WABASUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.47M$ 8.47M $ 8.47M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.48M$ 8.48M $ 8.48M Circulation Supply 7.62M 7.62M 7.62M Total Supply 7,629,648.104913 7,629,648.104913 7,629,648.104913

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base USDC is $ 8.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASUSDC is 7.62M, with a total supply of 7629648.104913. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.48M.