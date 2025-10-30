Wrapped Aave Base WETH (WABASWETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 4,015.96 24H High $ 4,258.55 All Time High $ 7,104.16 Lowest Price $ 3,674.28 Price Change (1H) -0.75% Price Change (1D) -1.86% Price Change (7D) +4.76%

Wrapped Aave Base WETH (WABASWETH) real-time price is $4,051.1. Over the past 24 hours, WABASWETH traded between a low of $ 4,015.96 and a high of $ 4,258.55, showing active market volatility. WABASWETH's all-time high price is $ 7,104.16, while its all-time low price is $ 3,674.28.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASWETH has changed by -0.75% over the past hour, -1.86% over 24 hours, and +4.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base WETH (WABASWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.06M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.06M Circulation Supply 259.94 Total Supply 259.9429401284942

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base WETH is $ 1.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASWETH is 259.94, with a total supply of 259.9429401284942. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.06M.