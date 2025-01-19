Aave WETH Price (AWETH)
The live price of Aave WETH (AWETH) today is 3,289.55 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave WETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 140.30 USD
- Aave WETH price change within the day is -0.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave WETH to USD was $ -13.451695853786.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave WETH to USD was $ -98.1081971100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave WETH to USD was $ +207.5186301100.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave WETH to USD was $ +555.417301366654.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -13.451695853786
|-0.40%
|30 Days
|$ -98.1081971100
|-2.98%
|60 Days
|$ +207.5186301100
|+6.31%
|90 Days
|$ +555.417301366654
|+20.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave WETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
-0.40%
+0.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 AWETH to AUD
A$5,296.1755
|1 AWETH to GBP
￡2,697.431
|1 AWETH to EUR
€3,190.8635
|1 AWETH to USD
$3,289.55
|1 AWETH to MYR
RM14,802.975
|1 AWETH to TRY
₺116,548.7565
|1 AWETH to JPY
¥514,057.9785
|1 AWETH to RUB
₽337,145.9795
|1 AWETH to INR
₹284,809.239
|1 AWETH to IDR
Rp53,927,040.552
|1 AWETH to PHP
₱192,603.1525
|1 AWETH to EGP
￡E.165,793.32
|1 AWETH to BRL
R$20,066.255
|1 AWETH to CAD
C$4,736.952
|1 AWETH to BDT
৳399,680.325
|1 AWETH to NGN
₦5,123,901.7665
|1 AWETH to UAH
₴138,522.9505
|1 AWETH to VES
Bs177,635.7
|1 AWETH to PKR
Rs917,060.749
|1 AWETH to KZT
₸1,746,027.349
|1 AWETH to THB
฿113,127.6245
|1 AWETH to TWD
NT$108,193.2995
|1 AWETH to CHF
Fr2,993.4905
|1 AWETH to HKD
HK$25,592.699
|1 AWETH to MAD
.د.م33,027.082