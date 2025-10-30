Wrapped Aave Arbitrum WETH (WAARBWETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 4,131.17 $ 4,131.17 $ 4,131.17 24H Low $ 4,247.27 $ 4,247.27 $ 4,247.27 24H High 24H Low $ 4,131.17$ 4,131.17 $ 4,131.17 24H High $ 4,247.27$ 4,247.27 $ 4,247.27 All Time High $ 5,197.67$ 5,197.67 $ 5,197.67 Lowest Price $ 3,698.84$ 3,698.84 $ 3,698.84 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.01% Price Change (7D) +7.09% Price Change (7D) +7.09%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum WETH (WAARBWETH) real-time price is $4,212.42. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBWETH traded between a low of $ 4,131.17 and a high of $ 4,247.27, showing active market volatility. WAARBWETH's all-time high price is $ 5,197.67, while its all-time low price is $ 3,698.84.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBWETH has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +0.01% over 24 hours, and +7.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum WETH (WAARBWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Circulation Supply 266.39 266.39 266.39 Total Supply 266.3929071052825 266.3929071052825 266.3929071052825

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum WETH is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBWETH is 266.39, with a total supply of 266.3929071052825. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12M.