What is the real-time price of Aave v3 OP today?

The live price of Aave v3 OP stands at $0.101508, moving -5.84% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for AOP?

AOP has traded between $0.100014 and $0.109359, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Aave v3 OP showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is AOP currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests AOP is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Aave v3 OP?

With a market cap of $371741, Aave v3 OP is ranked #--, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has AOP seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Aave v3 OP compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.859426, while the ATL is $0.08078, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence AOP's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (3662176.120688278 tokens), category performance within Crypto-Backed Tokens,Aave Tokens,Optimism Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.