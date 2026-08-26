Staked Aave Price Today

The live Staked Aave (STKAAVE) price today is $ 127.55, with a 2.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current STKAAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 127.55 per STKAAVE.

Staked Aave currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 313,071,930, with a circulating supply of 2.45M STKAAVE. During the last 24 hours, STKAAVE traded between $ 124.43 (low) and $ 131.15 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 205.25, while the all-time low was $ 44.13.

In short-term performance, STKAAVE moved -0.44% in the last hour and +45.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.71K.

Staked Aave (STKAAVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 313.07M$ 313.07M $ 313.07M Volume (24H) $ 4.71K$ 4.71K $ 4.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 313.07M$ 313.07M $ 313.07M Circulation Supply 2.45M 2.45M 2.45M Total Supply 2,454,555.805304401 2,454,555.805304401 2,454,555.805304401

The current Market Cap of Staked Aave is $ 313.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.71K. The circulating supply of STKAAVE is 2.45M, with a total supply of 2454555.805304401. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 313.07M.