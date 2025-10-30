Wrapped Aave Arbitrum wstETH (WAARBWSTETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 4,783.07 24H High $ 4,910.57 All Time High $ 6,078.71 Lowest Price $ 4,345.68 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.38% Price Change (7D) +6.59%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum wstETH (WAARBWSTETH) real-time price is $4,864.71. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBWSTETH traded between a low of $ 4,783.07 and a high of $ 4,910.57, showing active market volatility. WAARBWSTETH's all-time high price is $ 6,078.71, while its all-time low price is $ 4,345.68.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBWSTETH has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +0.38% over 24 hours, and +6.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum wstETH (WAARBWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.28M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.28M Circulation Supply 263.44 Total Supply 263.4354293273592

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum wstETH is $ 1.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBWSTETH is 263.44, with a total supply of 263.4354293273592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.28M.