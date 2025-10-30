Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT (WAARBUSDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 24H Low $ 1.21 $ 1.21 $ 1.21 24H High 24H Low $ 1.19$ 1.19 $ 1.19 24H High $ 1.21$ 1.21 $ 1.21 All Time High $ 1.23$ 1.23 $ 1.23 Lowest Price $ 1.094$ 1.094 $ 1.094 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) +0.12% Price Change (7D) +0.12%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT (WAARBUSDT) real-time price is $1.2. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBUSDT traded between a low of $ 1.19 and a high of $ 1.21, showing active market volatility. WAARBUSDT's all-time high price is $ 1.23, while its all-time low price is $ 1.094.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBUSDT has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and +0.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT (WAARBUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.43M$ 4.43M $ 4.43M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.43M$ 4.43M $ 4.43M Circulation Supply 3.68M 3.68M 3.68M Total Supply 3,683,053.68229 3,683,053.68229 3,683,053.68229

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT is $ 4.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBUSDT is 3.68M, with a total supply of 3683053.68229. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.43M.