Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.006 $ 1.006 $ 1.006 24H Low $ 1.051 $ 1.051 $ 1.051 24H High 24H Low $ 1.006$ 1.006 $ 1.006 24H High $ 1.051$ 1.051 $ 1.051 All Time High $ 1.25$ 1.25 $ 1.25 Lowest Price $ 0.81731$ 0.81731 $ 0.81731 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.07% Price Change (7D) +0.07%

Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) real-time price is $1.028. Over the past 24 hours, WABASGHO traded between a low of $ 1.006 and a high of $ 1.051, showing active market volatility. WABASGHO's all-time high price is $ 1.25, while its all-time low price is $ 0.81731.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASGHO has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and +0.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.44M$ 15.44M $ 15.44M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.43M$ 15.43M $ 15.43M Circulation Supply 15.01M 15.01M 15.01M Total Supply 15,009,556.92956894 15,009,556.92956894 15,009,556.92956894

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base GHO is $ 15.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASGHO is 15.01M, with a total supply of 15009556.92956894. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.43M.