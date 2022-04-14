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Top Crypto-backed Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Crypto-backed Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9994
0.00%
+0.03%
+0.08%
$ 1.36B
$ 11.69K
2
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.9961
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 338.56K
3
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998791
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 698.15M
$ 3.98M
4
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999757
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 275.10M
$ 56.01M
5
Lista USD
Lista USD
LISUSD
$ 0.998427
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 75.05M
$ 8.48K
6
Felix feUSD
Felix feUSD
FEUSD
$ 0.998756
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.21%
$ 74.91M
$ 71.53K
7
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0.997059
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 62.16M
$ 780.84K
8
Yuzu USD
Yuzu USD
YZUSD
$ 0.999353
+0.04%
0.00%
-0.26%
$ 58.83M
$ 623.28K
9
Aegis YUSD
Aegis YUSD
YUSD
$ 0.999468
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.13%
$ 34.93M
$ 9.80K
10
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 0.9995
-0.02%
-0.14%
+0.01%
$ 31.93M
$ 21.94K
11
BOLD
BOLD
BOLD
$ 1.0
-0.10%
0.00%
-0.10%
$ 31.08M
$ 1.88M
12
Liquity USD
Liquity USD
LUSD
$ 1.011
+0.30%
+0.00%
+0.50%
$ 26.86M
$ 42.22K
13
Electronic USD
Electronic USD
EUSD
$ 0.998179
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 22.36M
$ 956.15K
14
NXUSD
NXUSD
NXUSD
$ 1.006
0.00%
--
+0.10%
$ 19.08M
$ 60.97
15
Hylo USD
Hylo USD
HYUSD
$ 0.998244
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.08%
$ 16.16M
$ 1.23M
16
YUSD Stablecoin
YUSD Stablecoin
YUSD
$ 0.995954
0.00%
0.00%
-0.04%
$ 11.80M
$ 9.56
17
USDB
USDB
USDB
$ 1.003
+0.20%
+0.00%
+0.45%
$ 11.66M
$ 37.11K
18
Youves uUSD
Youves uUSD
UUSD
$ 0.9986
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.52M
$ 44.64
19
Indigo Protocol iUSD
Indigo Protocol iUSD
IUSD
$ 0.981787
-0.09%
-0.01%
-0.72%
$ 9.35M
$ 38.35K
20
Origin Dollar
Origin Dollar
OUSD
$ 0.999684
-0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 6.21M
$ 47.62K
21
Cod3x USD
Cod3x USD
CDXUSD
$ 0.994933
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.02%
$ 6.12M
$ 712.01
22
Nectar
Nectar
NECT
$ 0.990242
-0.13%
-0.00%
-0.93%
$ 4.67M
$ 11.88K
23
Enosys Loans CDP
Enosys Loans CDP
CDP
$ 0.994358
-0.06%
-0.00%
-0.27%
$ 4.41M
$ 338.12K
24
PHT Stablecoin
PHT Stablecoin
PHT
$ 0.01607427
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.62M
$ 101.08
25
Dollar On Chain
Dollar On Chain
DOC
$ 0.998209
-0.18%
0.00%
-0.48%
$ 3.31M
$ 49.02K
26
Last USD
Last USD
USDXL
$ 1.007
-0.49%
+0.01%
+0.60%
$ 3.21M
$ 23.14K
27
Balanced Dollars
Balanced Dollars
BNUSD
$ 0.96769
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.76M
$ 1.32K
28
Hermetica USDh
Hermetica USDh
USDH
$ 0.999573
0.00%
0.00%
-0.04%
$ 2.04M
$ 1.90K
29
Sovryn Dollar
Sovryn Dollar
DLLR
$ 1.008
+0.98%
+0.01%
+1.47%
$ 1.79M
$ 3.71K
30
Web 3 Dollar
Web 3 Dollar
USD3
$ 1.11
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.74M
$ 3.22K
31
EURA
EURA
EURA
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.65M
$ 2.37K
32
Rai Reflex Index
Rai Reflex Index
RAI
$ 2.83
+4.81%
-0.00%
+15.04%
$ 1.49M
$ 6.19K
33
SuperReturn sSuperUSD
SuperReturn sSuperUSD
SSUPERUSD
$ 1.094
+0.18%
+0.01%
+2.24%
$ 1.44M
$ 201.49
34
Inter Stable Token
Inter Stable Token
IST
$ 0.994764
+0.43%
-0.00%
+0.73%
$ 1.40M
$ 144.24
35
Liquid Loans USDL
Liquid Loans USDL
USDL
$ 1.056
+1.05%
+0.03%
+4.14%
$ 1.28M
$ 36.33K
36
ROME Stablecoin
ROME Stablecoin
ROME
$ 1.003
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.20M
$ 26.12
37
VAIOT
VAIOT
VAI
$ 0.00296
+0.34%
-0.67%
+24.69%
$ 1.18M
$ 1.80M
38
SMARDEX USDN
SMARDEX USDN
USDN
$ 1.007
-0.49%
0.00%
+0.40%
$ 675.00K
$ 133.45
39
Osmosis allUSDT
Osmosis allUSDT
USDT
$ 0.999928
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 645.60K
$ 4.01K
40
Virtue USD
Virtue USD
VUSD
$ 0.98368
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 574.51K
$ 483.02
41
PXDC
PXDC
PXDC
$ 1.016
0.00%
-0.05%
+0.89%
$ 524.52K
$ 7.54K
42
Sigma bnb USD
Sigma bnb USD
BNBUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 412.66K
$ 5.42
43
Bread
Bread
BREAD
$ 0.998521
+0.13%
-0.00%
-0.15%
$ 405.55K
$ 54.62
44
Juice Dollar
Juice Dollar
JUSD
$ 0.999006
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 375.59K
$ 4.17K
45
Prisma mkUSD
Prisma mkUSD
MKUSD
$ 1.0
+0.11%
+0.00%
-0.20%
$ 245.29K
$ 544.53
46
Diversified USD
Diversified USD
DFIUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
-0.10%
$ 238.00K
$ 11.04K
47
AURO USDA
AURO USDA
USDA
$ 0.999111
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 224.75K
$ 1.68
48
Grai
Grai
GRAI
$ 0.565995
0.00%
0.00%
-12.31%
$ 144.79K
$ 7.77
49
BYUSD
BYUSD
BYUSD
$ 0.997649
-0.33%
0.00%
-0.21%
$ 130.92K
$ 533.01
50
Argon
Argon
ARGN
$ 1.061
0.00%
0.00%
+0.19%
$ 117.09K
$ 1.35K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 60 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.18B.
What is the best-performing Crypto-backed Stablecoin token right now?
Among Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, USDL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.03% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 60 Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens include USDD, USDF, GHO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Crypto-backed Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalization of all Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens is approximately $4.18B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Crypto-backed Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.