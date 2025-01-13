NXUSD Price (NXUSD)
The live price of NXUSD (NXUSD) today is 2.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NXUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NXUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 44.89 USD
- NXUSD price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NXUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NXUSD price information.
During today, the price change of NXUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NXUSD to USD was $ -0.0635805720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NXUSD to USD was $ +0.1786006420.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NXUSD to USD was $ +1.2055717135702587.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0635805720
|-2.91%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1786006420
|+8.19%
|90 Days
|$ +1.2055717135702587
|+123.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of NXUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+120.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nereus is a decentralised, non-custodial liquidity market protocol in which users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers can borrow in an over-collateralised (perpetually) or undercollateralised (one-block liquidity) fashion. Nereus is optimised to provide dynamic and fixed interest rates with lower collateral requirements, with a focus on use cases beyond trading and price speculation. NXUSD is algo stablecoin issued by Nereus Finance.
