BOLD Price Today

The live BOLD (BOLD) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per BOLD.

BOLD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,097,443, with a circulating supply of 31.07M BOLD. During the last 24 hours, BOLD traded between $ 0.999357 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.013, while the all-time low was $ 0.982941.

In short-term performance, BOLD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.93M.

BOLD (BOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.10M$ 31.10M $ 31.10M Volume (24H) $ 1.93M$ 1.93M $ 1.93M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.10M$ 31.10M $ 31.10M Circulation Supply 31.07M 31.07M 31.07M Total Supply 31,070,419.60920774 31,070,419.60920774 31,070,419.60920774

The current Market Cap of BOLD is $ 31.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.93M. The circulating supply of BOLD is 31.07M, with a total supply of 31070419.60920774. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.10M.