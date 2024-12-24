Origin Dollar Price (OUSD)
The live price of Origin Dollar (OUSD) today is 1.046 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.48M USD. OUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Origin Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.06K USD
- Origin Dollar price change within the day is +4.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.50M USD
During today, the price change of Origin Dollar to USD was $ +0.04771551.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Origin Dollar to USD was $ +0.0502347776.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Origin Dollar to USD was $ +0.0484172480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Origin Dollar to USD was $ +0.0460878587250827.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.04771551
|+4.78%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0502347776
|+4.80%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0484172480
|+4.63%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0460878587250827
|+4.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Origin Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.12%
+4.78%
+4.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Origin Dollar (OUSD) is the first stablecoin that earns a yield while it's still in your wallet. Built by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).
