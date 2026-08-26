Diversified USD Price Today

The live Diversified USD (DFIUSD) price today is $ 1.0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current DFIUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0 per DFIUSD.

Diversified USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 237,997, with a circulating supply of 237.99K DFIUSD. During the last 24 hours, DFIUSD traded between $ 0.999839 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.048, while the all-time low was $ 0.974822.

In short-term performance, DFIUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.57K.

Diversified USD (DFIUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 238.00K$ 238.00K $ 238.00K Volume (24H) $ 8.57K$ 8.57K $ 8.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 238.00K$ 238.00K $ 238.00K Circulation Supply 237.99K 237.99K 237.99K Total Supply 237,992.67578125 237,992.67578125 237,992.67578125

The current Market Cap of Diversified USD is $ 238.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.57K. The circulating supply of DFIUSD is 237.99K, with a total supply of 237992.67578125. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 238.00K.