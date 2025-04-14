Aegis YUSD Price (YUSD)
The live price of Aegis YUSD (YUSD) today is 0.999958 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.60M USD. YUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aegis YUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aegis YUSD price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.60M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Aegis YUSD to USD was $ +0.0005794.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aegis YUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aegis YUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aegis YUSD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0005794
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aegis YUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
+0.06%
+2.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aegis YUSD is a decentralized, Bitcoin-backed stablecoin designed to maintain a 1:1 peg to the US dollar while generating yield for its holders. YUSD is backed 1:1 by Bitcoin reserves held in custodial vaults and secured through smart contracts. The Aegis protocol employs a delta-neutral hedging strategy, where Bitcoin-margined perpetual contracts counterbalance BTC price fluctuations. This ensures that the value of YUSD remains stable at $1, independent of market volatility.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YUSD to VND
₫25,639.923078
|1 YUSD to AUD
A$1.57993364
|1 YUSD to GBP
￡0.75996808
|1 YUSD to EUR
€0.86996346
|1 YUSD to USD
$0.999958
|1 YUSD to MYR
RM4.41981436
|1 YUSD to TRY
₺38.00840358
|1 YUSD to JPY
¥143.0939898
|1 YUSD to RUB
₽84.6464447
|1 YUSD to INR
₹86.03638632
|1 YUSD to IDR
Rp16,665.96000028
|1 YUSD to KRW
₩1,428.51000006
|1 YUSD to PHP
₱57.07760264
|1 YUSD to EGP
￡E.51.21784876
|1 YUSD to BRL
R$5.88975262
|1 YUSD to CAD
C$1.37994204
|1 YUSD to BDT
৳121.2449075
|1 YUSD to NGN
₦1,592.2831213
|1 YUSD to UAH
₴41.30826498
|1 YUSD to VES
Bs70.997018
|1 YUSD to PKR
Rs279.77824882
|1 YUSD to KZT
₸515.69833976
|1 YUSD to THB
฿33.46859426
|1 YUSD to TWD
NT$32.45863668
|1 YUSD to AED
د.إ3.66984586
|1 YUSD to CHF
Fr0.80996598
|1 YUSD to HKD
HK$7.7496745
|1 YUSD to MAD
.د.م9.27961024
|1 YUSD to MXN
$20.25914908