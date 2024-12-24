Lista USD Price (LISUSD)
The live price of Lista USD (LISUSD) today is 0.99113 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.24M USD. LISUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lista USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.65M USD
- Lista USD price change within the day is -0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 37.60M USD
During today, the price change of Lista USD to USD was $ -0.001021979196986.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lista USD to USD was $ +0.0018913733.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lista USD to USD was $ -0.0027329418.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lista USD to USD was $ -0.0111350409615437.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001021979196986
|-0.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0018913733
|+0.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027329418
|-0.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0111350409615437
|-1.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lista USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-0.10%
-0.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Developed on the BNB Chain, Helio Protocol is an open-source liquidity protocol for borrowing and earning yield on HAY, which is a “destablecoin” Destablecoin a new asset class that is over-collateralized with liquid staked assets. In other words, HAY is an over-collateralized destablecoin, where 1 HAY is always redeemable at $1 of cryptocurrency, and over-collateralized by BNB. Users can mint and borrow HAY by providing BNB as collateral, which can then be used to stake for yield, liquidity mining and as a means to transfer value. Following the launch of our governance token, HELIO, Helio Protocol will operate as a DAO, where the community will govern the protocol’s treasury, revenue pool and future direction.
