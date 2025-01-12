PXDC Price (PXDC)
The live price of PXDC (PXDC) today is 1.005 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PXDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PXDC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.63K USD
- PXDC price change within the day is +0.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PXDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PXDC price information.
During today, the price change of PXDC to USD was $ +0.00930026.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PXDC to USD was $ +0.0057097065.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PXDC to USD was $ -0.0009496245.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PXDC to USD was $ +0.0152816787529625.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00930026
|+0.93%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0057097065
|+0.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009496245
|-0.09%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0152816787529625
|+1.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of PXDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
+0.93%
+1.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Immutable over collaterlised and fully redeemable stable coin
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PXDC to AUD
A$1.6281
|1 PXDC to GBP
￡0.81405
|1 PXDC to EUR
€0.97485
|1 PXDC to USD
$1.005
|1 PXDC to MYR
RM4.51245
|1 PXDC to TRY
₺35.577
|1 PXDC to JPY
¥158.45835
|1 PXDC to RUB
₽102.13815
|1 PXDC to INR
₹86.60085
|1 PXDC to IDR
Rp16,475.4072
|1 PXDC to PHP
₱59.295
|1 PXDC to EGP
￡E.50.7525
|1 PXDC to BRL
R$6.1506
|1 PXDC to CAD
C$1.4472
|1 PXDC to BDT
৳123.14265
|1 PXDC to NGN
₦1,565.41815
|1 PXDC to UAH
₴42.68235
|1 PXDC to VES
Bs53.265
|1 PXDC to PKR
Rs281.1186
|1 PXDC to KZT
₸532.8711
|1 PXDC to THB
฿34.8534
|1 PXDC to TWD
NT$33.27555
|1 PXDC to CHF
Fr0.91455
|1 PXDC to HKD
HK$7.8189
|1 PXDC to MAD
.د.م10.14045