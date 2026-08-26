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The live Yuzu USD price today is 0.999192 USD.YZUSD market cap is 58,529,008 USD. Track real-time YZUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Yuzu USD price today is 0.999192 USD.YZUSD market cap is 58,529,008 USD. Track real-time YZUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Yuzu USD Price (YZUSD)

Unlisted

1 YZUSD to USD Live Price:

$1
$1$1
0.00%1D
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This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Yuzu USD (YZUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:23:10 (UTC+8)

Yuzu USD Price Today

The live Yuzu USD (YZUSD) price today is $ 0.999192, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current YZUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999192 per YZUSD.

Yuzu USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 58,529,008, with a circulating supply of 58.55M YZUSD. During the last 24 hours, YZUSD traded between $ 0.986396 (low) and $ 1.007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.035, while the all-time low was $ 0.936327.

In short-term performance, YZUSD moved -0.06% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 616.15K.

Yuzu USD (YZUSD) Market Information

$ 58.53M
$ 58.53M$ 58.53M

$ 616.15K
$ 616.15K$ 616.15K

$ 58.53M
$ 58.53M$ 58.53M

58.55M
58.55M 58.55M

58,550,888.93885442
58,550,888.93885442 58,550,888.93885442

The current Market Cap of Yuzu USD is $ 58.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 616.15K. The circulating supply of YZUSD is 58.55M, with a total supply of 58550888.93885442. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.53M.

Yuzu USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.986396
$ 0.986396$ 0.986396
24H Low
$ 1.007
$ 1.007$ 1.007
24H High

$ 0.986396
$ 0.986396$ 0.986396

$ 1.007
$ 1.007$ 1.007

$ 1.035
$ 1.035$ 1.035

$ 0.936327
$ 0.936327$ 0.936327

-0.06%

-0.04%

+0.01%

+0.01%

Price Prediction for Yuzu USD

Yuzu USD (YZUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of YZUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Yuzu USD (YZUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Yuzu USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Yuzu USD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for YZUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Yuzu USD Price Prediction.

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About Yuzu USD

What is the current price of Yuzu USD?

Yuzu USD is trading at $0.999192, representing a price movement of -0.04% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does YZUSD compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -0.04% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If YZUSD is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Yuzu USD performing compared to Stablecoins,Crypto-backed Stablecoin,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Plasma Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Stablecoins,Crypto-backed Stablecoin,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Plasma Ecosystem segment, YZUSD demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Yuzu USD's market capitalization today?

The market cap of $58529008 positions YZUSD at rank #--, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from $0.986396 to $1.007, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is YZUSD trading?

Yuzu USD has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact YZUSD's valuation?

With 58550888.93885442 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yuzu USD

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:23:10 (UTC+8)

Yuzu USD (YZUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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