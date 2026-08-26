Yuzu USD Price Today

The live Yuzu USD (YZUSD) price today is $ 0.999192, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current YZUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999192 per YZUSD.

Yuzu USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 58,529,008, with a circulating supply of 58.55M YZUSD. During the last 24 hours, YZUSD traded between $ 0.986396 (low) and $ 1.007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.035, while the all-time low was $ 0.936327.

In short-term performance, YZUSD moved -0.06% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 616.15K.

Yuzu USD (YZUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.53M$ 58.53M $ 58.53M Volume (24H) $ 616.15K$ 616.15K $ 616.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 58.53M$ 58.53M $ 58.53M Circulation Supply 58.55M 58.55M 58.55M Total Supply 58,550,888.93885442 58,550,888.93885442 58,550,888.93885442

The current Market Cap of Yuzu USD is $ 58.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 616.15K. The circulating supply of YZUSD is 58.55M, with a total supply of 58550888.93885442. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.53M.