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Top Katana Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Katana Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.411
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
2
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+9.74%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
3
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.12438
+0.75%
+6.81%
+52.43%
$ 1.32B
$ 5.56M
4
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.544
+0.21%
-3.85%
+15.82%
$ 1.27B
$ 57.36K
5
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 125.82
+0.03%
-0.03%
+15.03%
$ 972.74M
$ 43.16M
6
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,138
+0.03%
-0.02%
+13.92%
$ 811.34M
$ 1.01M
7
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999816
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 209.98M
$ 4.80M
8
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
9
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.095
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 65.75M
--
10
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1996
+0.46%
-4.28%
+13.94%
$ 56.51M
$ 399.34K
11
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 33.62M
$ 376.31K
12
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296625
+0.02%
-0.02%
+1.16%
$ 15.94M
$ 169.48K
13
YieldFi yToken
YieldFi yToken
YUSD
$ 0.998454
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 10.86M
--
14
Katana Network
Katana Network
KAT
$ 0.004514
+0.07%
-2.96%
+0.27%
$ 10.51M
$ 15.33M
15
dTRINITY USD
dTRINITY USD
DUSD
$ 0.998837
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.06%
$ 1.19M
$ 172.55
16
Autocompounding Voting KAT
Autocompounding Voting KAT
AVKAT
$ 0.00565768
+0.38%
-0.02%
+0.47%
$ 1.02M
$ 2.91K
17
Bitcoin on Katana
Bitcoin on Katana
BTCK
$ 78,973
+0.19%
-0.02%
+14.23%
$ 381.09K
$ 4.66K
18
Reservoir rUSD
Reservoir rUSD
RUSD
$ 1.002
+0.10%
-0.00%
+0.10%
$ 272.52K
$ 1.32K
19
Woofy
Woofy
WOOFY
$ 0.00231061
+0.15%
-0.02%
+11.01%
$ 40.92K
$ 461.66

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Katana Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Katana Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 19 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $16.75B.
What is the best-performing Katana Ecosystem token right now?
Among Katana Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, POL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.81% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Katana Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 19 Katana Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Katana Ecosystem tokens include LINK, WEETH, POL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Katana Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Katana Ecosystem tokens is approximately $16.75B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Katana Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.