Frax Staked frxUSD Price Today

The live Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) price today is $ 1.21, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFRXUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.21 per SFRXUSD.

Frax Staked frxUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,615,912, with a circulating supply of 27.84M SFRXUSD. During the last 24 hours, SFRXUSD traded between $ 1.21 (low) and $ 1.21 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.29, while the all-time low was $ 1.056.

In short-term performance, SFRXUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 376.32K.

Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.62M$ 33.62M $ 33.62M Volume (24H) $ 376.32K$ 376.32K $ 376.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.62M$ 33.62M $ 33.62M Circulation Supply 27.84M 27.84M 27.84M Total Supply 27,840,263.11087316 27,840,263.11087316 27,840,263.11087316

The current Market Cap of Frax Staked frxUSD is $ 33.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 376.32K. The circulating supply of SFRXUSD is 27.84M, with a total supply of 27840263.11087316. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.62M.