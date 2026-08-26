Lombard BTC Price Today

The live Lombard BTC (LBTC) price today is $ 79,300, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 79,300 per LBTC.

Lombard BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 813,040,084, with a circulating supply of 10.25K LBTC. During the last 24 hours, LBTC traded between $ 78,309 (low) and $ 81,213 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 125,812, while the all-time low was $ 52,119.

In short-term performance, LBTC moved -0.10% in the last hour and +22.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10M.

Lombard BTC (LBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 813.04M$ 813.04M $ 813.04M Volume (24H) $ 1.10M$ 1.10M $ 1.10M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 813.04M$ 813.04M $ 813.04M Circulation Supply 10.25K 10.25K 10.25K Total Supply 10,252.49201008 10,252.49201008 10,252.49201008

The current Market Cap of Lombard BTC is $ 813.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10M. The circulating supply of LBTC is 10.25K, with a total supply of 10252.49201008. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 813.04M.