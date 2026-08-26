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The live Lombard BTC price today is 79,300 USD.LBTC market cap is 813,040,084 USD. Track real-time LBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Lombard BTC price today is 79,300 USD.LBTC market cap is 813,040,084 USD. Track real-time LBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Lombard BTC Price (LBTC)

Unlisted

1 LBTC to USD Live Price:

$79,383
$79,383$79,383
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lombard BTC (LBTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:47:55 (UTC+8)

Lombard BTC Price Today

The live Lombard BTC (LBTC) price today is $ 79,300, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 79,300 per LBTC.

Lombard BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 813,040,084, with a circulating supply of 10.25K LBTC. During the last 24 hours, LBTC traded between $ 78,309 (low) and $ 81,213 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 125,812, while the all-time low was $ 52,119.

In short-term performance, LBTC moved -0.10% in the last hour and +22.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10M.

Lombard BTC (LBTC) Market Information

$ 813.04M
$ 813.04M$ 813.04M

$ 1.10M
$ 1.10M$ 1.10M

$ 813.04M
$ 813.04M$ 813.04M

10.25K
10.25K 10.25K

10,252.49201008
10,252.49201008 10,252.49201008

The current Market Cap of Lombard BTC is $ 813.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10M. The circulating supply of LBTC is 10.25K, with a total supply of 10252.49201008. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 813.04M.

Lombard BTC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 78,309
$ 78,309$ 78,309
24H Low
$ 81,213
$ 81,213$ 81,213
24H High

$ 78,309
$ 78,309$ 78,309

$ 81,213
$ 81,213$ 81,213

$ 125,812
$ 125,812$ 125,812

$ 52,119
$ 52,119$ 52,119

-0.10%

-1.62%

+22.88%

+22.88%

Price Prediction for Lombard BTC

Lombard BTC (LBTC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LBTC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lombard BTC (LBTC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lombard BTC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lombard BTC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LBTC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Lombard BTC Price Prediction.

What is Lombard BTC (LBTC)

Lombard unlocks Bitcoin’s potential as a dynamic financial tool by connecting it to the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its flagship product, LBTC, is the Universal Liquid Bitcoin Standard, which is yield-bearing, natively cross-chain, and backed 1:1 by BTC. LBTC empowers BTC holders to earn Babylon staking yields and actively engage in DeFi activities such as trading, borrowing, lending, yield farming, and more.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lombard BTC (LBTC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Lombard BTC

What is the current price of Lombard BTC?

Lombard BTC is trading at $79300, representing a price movement of -1.62% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does LBTC compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -1.62% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If LBTC is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Lombard BTC performing compared to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Sui Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Starknet Ecosystem,Restaking,Berachain Ecosystem,Liquid Restaking Tokens,Sonic Ecosystem,Etherlink Ecosystem,Swellchain Ecosystem,Corn Ecosystem,Liquid Staked BTC,Movement Ecosystem,Katana Ecosystem,TAC Ecosystem,Stable Ecosystem,Base Native tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Sui Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Starknet Ecosystem,Restaking,Berachain Ecosystem,Liquid Restaking Tokens,Sonic Ecosystem,Etherlink Ecosystem,Swellchain Ecosystem,Corn Ecosystem,Liquid Staked BTC,Movement Ecosystem,Katana Ecosystem,TAC Ecosystem,Stable Ecosystem,Base Native segment, LBTC demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Lombard BTC's market capitalization today?

The market cap of $813040084 positions LBTC at rank #--, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from $78309 to $81213, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is LBTC trading?

Lombard BTC has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact LBTC's valuation?

With 10252.30923513 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lombard BTC

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:47:55 (UTC+8)

Lombard BTC (LBTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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