Autocompounding Voting KAT Price Today

The live Autocompounding Voting KAT (AVKAT) price today is $ 0.00561854, with a 2.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current AVKAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00561854 per AVKAT.

Autocompounding Voting KAT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,129,432, with a circulating supply of 201.07M AVKAT. During the last 24 hours, AVKAT traded between $ 0.00547928 (low) and $ 0.0058426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02173927, while the all-time low was $ 0.00508837.

In short-term performance, AVKAT moved +0.20% in the last hour and +3.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.89K.

Autocompounding Voting KAT (AVKAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Volume (24H) $ 2.89K$ 2.89K $ 2.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Circulation Supply 201.07M 201.07M 201.07M Total Supply 201,068,467.8312731 201,068,467.8312731 201,068,467.8312731

The current Market Cap of Autocompounding Voting KAT is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.89K. The circulating supply of AVKAT is 201.07M, with a total supply of 201068467.8312731. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.