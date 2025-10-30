Bitcoin on Katana (BTCK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 110,221 24H High $ 113,468 All Time High $ 125,460 Lowest Price $ 104,346 Price Change (1H) +0.05% Price Change (1D) -1.41% Price Change (7D) +3.60%

Bitcoin on Katana (BTCK) real-time price is $111,546. Over the past 24 hours, BTCK traded between a low of $ 110,221 and a high of $ 113,468, showing active market volatility. BTCK's all-time high price is $ 125,460, while its all-time low price is $ 104,346.

In terms of short-term performance, BTCK has changed by +0.05% over the past hour, -1.41% over 24 hours, and +3.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bitcoin on Katana (BTCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.79M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.79M Circulation Supply 347.81 Total Supply 347.81112759

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin on Katana is $ 38.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BTCK is 347.81, with a total supply of 347.81112759. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.79M.