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Top BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the BNB Chain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 78,777.88
+0.57%
-2.62%
+13.60%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.37K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,455.08
+0.73%
-2.51%
+8.84%
$ 296.39B
$ 164.47K
3
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 694.82
+0.43%
-2.94%
+11.21%
$ 93.74B
$ 33.72K
4
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.4421
+1.12%
-6.43%
+30.47%
$ 89.44B
$ 48.64M
5
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
6
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.01
+0.76%
-4.71%
+14.21%
$ 56.25B
$ 1.24M
7
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3364
+0.18%
-3.09%
+0.63%
$ 31.85B
$ 27.42M
8
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08638
+0.72%
-6.75%
+14.26%
$ 14.73B
$ 192.63M
9
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 782.21
+0.86%
-9.77%
+39.01%
$ 12.97B
$ 12.38K
10
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,757.96
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
11
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,704.81
+0.61%
-0.01%
+9.03%
$ 9.11B
$ 15.91M
12
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2107
+0.72%
-7.25%
+13.20%
$ 7.67B
$ 33.82M
13
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.392
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
14
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 268.2
+1.32%
-3.54%
+27.14%
$ 5.40B
$ 12.72K
15
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.11927
-0.04%
-5.07%
+19.77%
$ 4.64B
$ 4.40M
16
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 4.49B
$ 141.03K
17
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+5.52%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
18
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 50.32
+0.62%
-4.63%
+7.11%
$ 3.89B
$ 131.24K
19
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.442
+0.84%
-2.69%
+6.47%
$ 3.88B
$ 1.11M
20
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7.368
+0.71%
-4.16%
+8.51%
$ 3.19B
$ 87.22K
21
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000005318
+0.66%
-5.83%
+11.87%
$ 3.13B
$ 506.01B
22
Circle USYC
Circle USYC
USYC
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
+0.88%
$ 2.93B
--
23
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.80B
--
24
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.314
+1.12%
-2.35%
+18.79%
$ 2.69B
$ 153.17K
25
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.8917
+0.37%
-6.14%
+7.86%
$ 2.44B
$ 680.65K
26
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
27
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 126.89
+0.67%
-6.19%
+31.76%
$ 1.96B
$ 3.66K
28
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.7051
+0.54%
+0.93%
+11.35%
$ 1.91B
$ 3.27M
29
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.0589
+0.41%
+0.98%
-4.51%
$ 1.88B
$ 3.37M
30
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003856
+0.45%
-8.86%
+31.70%
$ 1.59B
$ 297.93B
31
HTX DAO
HTX DAO
HTX
$ 0.000001711
+0.23%
-2.78%
-0.81%
$ 1.55B
$ 31.83B
32
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.17832
+0.32%
+2.77%
-2.77%
$ 1.55B
$ 57.38K
33
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8493
+0.34%
-7.10%
+8.05%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.21M
34
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9994
0.00%
+0.03%
+0.08%
$ 1.36B
$ 11.69K
35
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 23.50M
36
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.9961
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 338.56K
37
Wrapped BNB
Wrapped BNB
WBNB
$ 693.55
+0.19%
-0.01%
+11.19%
$ 1.23B
$ 357.32M
38
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 0.9994
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.04%
$ 999.46M
$ 56.98K
39
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 3.2894
+0.39%
-3.21%
+22.86%
$ 825.15M
$ 2.53M
40
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,117
+0.19%
-0.01%
+13.70%
$ 811.53M
$ 1.01M
41
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.518
-0.07%
-1.55%
+2.77%
$ 782.43M
$ 573.96K
42
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.2167
+2.26%
-2.25%
+19.76%
$ 720.51M
$ 1.82M
43
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1.047
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 702.73M
--
44
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 78,738
+0.14%
-0.01%
+13.61%
$ 666.18M
$ 98.64K
45
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08241
-0.08%
-0.94%
-0.13%
$ 637.17M
$ 12.58M
46
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.721
+0.52%
-4.01%
+7.88%
$ 606.96M
$ 343.54K
47
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.009619
+1.39%
-5.67%
+48.03%
$ 600.00M
$ 104.04M
48
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.7207
+1.33%
-5.77%
+7.49%
$ 571.75M
$ 3.61M
49
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5.588
+0.47%
-6.70%
+21.36%
$ 557.24M
$ 706.52K
50
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998771
-0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 549.71M
$ 1.97M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 1,973 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2381.08B.
What is the best-performing BNB Chain Ecosystem token right now?
Among BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, FOREST has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 67.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 1,973 BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens include BTC, ETH, BNB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BNB Chain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $2381.08B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BNB Chain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.