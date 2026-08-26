Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund Price Today

The live Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) price today is $ 1.047, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAAA to USD conversion rate is $ 1.047 per JAAA.

Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 702,729,957, with a circulating supply of 671.47M JAAA. During the last 24 hours, JAAA traded between $ 1.046 (low) and $ 1.047 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.047, while the all-time low was $ 1.009.

In short-term performance, JAAA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 702.73M$ 702.73M $ 702.73M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 702.73M$ 702.73M $ 702.73M Circulation Supply 671.47M 671.47M 671.47M Total Supply 671,472,894.169344 671,472,894.169344 671,472,894.169344

The current Market Cap of Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund is $ 702.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of JAAA is 671.47M, with a total supply of 671472894.169344. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 702.73M.