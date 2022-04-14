Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Account Abstraction Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Account Abstraction sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Trust Wallet
Trust Wallet
TWT
$ 0.4655
+1.09%
+8.06%
+15.61%
$ 199.33M
$ 517.91K
2
IoTeX Network
IoTeX Network
IOTX
$ 0.002809
+1.08%
-1.99%
+5.80%
$ 26.52M
$ 25.10M
3
Defi App
Defi App
HOME
$ 0.006449
+0.17%
+0.91%
+2.90%
$ 26.11M
$ 10.52M
4
SKALE
SKALE
SKL
$ 0.003853
+0.94%
-2.50%
+11.70%
$ 23.95M
$ 16.30M
5
BICONOMY
BICONOMY
BICO
$ 0.02022
+2.03%
+6.86%
+17.34%
$ 20.10M
$ 10.47M
6
Particle Network
Particle Network
PARTI
$ 0.02397
+0.97%
-3.88%
+0.88%
$ 12.97M
$ 3.01M
7
Ambire Wallet
Ambire Wallet
WALLET
$ 0.0150469
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.71%
$ 10.89M
$ 23.63K
8
Send
Send
SEND
$ 0.01692819
0.00%
-0.00%
+6.59%
$ 6.02M
$ 1.36K
9
Holdstation
Holdstation
HOLDSTATION
$ 0.2061
+0.48%
+1.27%
-0.38%
$ 1.64M
$ 81.20K
10
Empyreal
Empyreal
EMP
$ 3.24
-30.77%
-0.20%
-16.06%
$ 970.85K
$ 1.82K
11
Fuse Network
Fuse Network
FUSE
$ 0.002297
-0.09%
-5.25%
+22.22%
$ 504.41K
$ 31.27M
12
0xGasless
0xGasless
0XGAS
$ 0.03146044
+0.64%
--
+13.90%
$ 346.06K
$ 369.81
13
Pillar
Pillar
PLR
$ 0.00079157
+0.28%
-0.04%
-1.45%
$ 205.32K
$ 28.01
14
Pecunity
Pecunity
PEC
$ 0.00492628
0.00%
-0.04%
-21.52%
$ 87.32K
$ 3.04
15
Router Protocol
Router Protocol
ROUTE
$ 0.00011138
-3.27%
-0.06%
+34.24%
$ 75.60K
$ 879.34
16
Self Chain
Self Chain
SLF
$ 0.00037125
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 62.00K
$ 47.89K
17
c0mpute
c0mpute
ZERO
$ 0.001633
-5.36%
-16.65%
+1.20%
--
$ 31.50M
18
NERO
NERO
NERO
$ 0.001251
+0.08%
+0.89%
-3.17%
--
$ 17.11M
19
OpenEden
OpenEden
EDEN
$ 0.05315
+2.23%
+10.42%
-8.22%
--
$ 2.33M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Account Abstraction tokens and why are they popular?
Account Abstraction tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 19 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $329.78M.
What is the best-performing Account Abstraction token right now?
Among Account Abstraction tokens tracked on MEXC, EDEN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 10.42% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Account Abstraction tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 19 Account Abstraction tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Account Abstraction tokens include TWT, IOTX, HOME. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Account Abstraction category?
The combined market capitalization of all Account Abstraction tokens is approximately $329.78M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Account Abstraction sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.