Self Chain Price Today

The live Self Chain (SLF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SLF.

Self Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,999, with a circulating supply of 167.00M SLF. During the last 24 hours, SLF traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.823368, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SLF moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 47.89K.

Self Chain (SLF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 62.00K$ 62.00K $ 62.00K Volume (24H) $ 47.89K$ 47.89K $ 47.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 124.74K$ 124.74K $ 124.74K Circulation Supply 167.00M 167.00M 167.00M Total Supply 336,000,000.0 336,000,000.0 336,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Self Chain is $ 62.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 47.89K. The circulating supply of SLF is 167.00M, with a total supply of 336000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 124.74K.