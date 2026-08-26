JESUS LOVES YOU Price Today

The live JESUS LOVES YOU (JLY) price today is $ 0, with a 37.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current JLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JLY.

JESUS LOVES YOU currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 97,788, with a circulating supply of 969.91M JLY. During the last 24 hours, JLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00169233, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JLY moved +1.47% in the last hour and +148.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 41.28K.

JESUS LOVES YOU (JLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.79K$ 97.79K $ 97.79K Volume (24H) $ 41.28K$ 41.28K $ 41.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 97.79K$ 97.79K $ 97.79K Circulation Supply 969.91M 969.91M 969.91M Total Supply 969,911,248.493925 969,911,248.493925 969,911,248.493925

The current Market Cap of JESUS LOVES YOU is $ 97.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 41.28K. The circulating supply of JLY is 969.91M, with a total supply of 969911248.493925. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.79K.