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Top Pump.fun Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

The Pump.fun ecosystem encompasses highly speculative memecoins generated and traded via the popular Pump.fun launchpad platform. This sector represents the fast-paced micro-cap market driven primarily by viral internet culture and immediate retail sentiment. It serves as an indicator for extreme on-chain liquidity and the latest speculative trends in the crypto community.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 79,057.85
-0.01%
-2.40%
+14.20%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,465.11
+0.04%
-1.88%
+9.55%
$ 296.92B
$ 160.54K
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.21
0.00%
-4.64%
+15.04%
$ 56.32B
$ 1.17M
4
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.11868
-0.95%
-5.65%
+20.00%
$ 4.62B
$ 4.42M
5
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000005361
+0.02%
-6.00%
+12.36%
$ 3.14B
$ 485.49B
6
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 233.65
+0.10%
-3.78%
+14.25%
$ 2.57B
$ 15.74K
7
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.05884
-0.58%
+0.36%
-4.82%
$ 1.86B
$ 3.32M
8
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.00000387
+0.16%
-10.09%
+33.29%
$ 1.60B
$ 311.74B
9
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8582
+0.34%
-6.99%
+8.97%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.17M
10
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.408039
-1.22%
-12.48%
+3.57%
$ 888.96M
$ 2.55M
11
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.09071
+0.21%
-4.67%
+9.02%
$ 806.59M
$ 1.54M
12
Kaia
Kaia
KAIA
$ 0.0332
+0.12%
-0.81%
+35.24%
$ 209.84M
$ 2.25M
13
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.20407
+5.22%
+7.92%
+36.72%
$ 201.91M
$ 2.70M
14
dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat sol
WIF
$ 0.2039
0.00%
-12.07%
+39.17%
$ 201.57M
$ 7.79M
15
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.4888
+1.71%
+1.50%
+18.00%
$ 169.25M
$ 636.03K
16
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07395
+0.04%
-3.83%
+10.63%
$ 146.70M
$ 742.85K
17
Vision
Vision
VSN
$ 0.03919
-0.05%
+0.39%
+6.22%
$ 142.05M
$ 1.47M
18
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.13133
+0.36%
-3.01%
-14.75%
$ 131.75M
$ 651.98K
19
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.0010997
+0.17%
+5.96%
+65.59%
$ 109.97M
$ 126.29M
20
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.4376
+0.05%
+4.38%
+11.66%
$ 109.67M
$ 220.86K
21
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07999
-0.04%
-5.49%
-0.56%
$ 109.61M
$ 2.83M
22
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.30977
-0.16%
-0.15%
-5.67%
$ 103.37M
$ 238.26K
23
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.004989
+0.46%
-4.20%
+25.10%
$ 100.62M
$ 13.12M
24
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.012948
-0.16%
-3.46%
+112.13%
$ 97.45M
$ 28.69M
25
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 5.248
+0.04%
-5.35%
+24.75%
$ 94.53M
$ 30.74K
26
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.09778
+0.12%
-3.26%
+23.89%
$ 82.54M
$ 588.51K
27
Comedian
Comedian
BAN
$ 0.07249
-0.68%
-1.13%
+0.48%
$ 71.79M
$ 770.01K
28
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2781
-2.17%
-19.69%
+4.50%
$ 67.73M
$ 1.00M
29
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.187
-0.85%
-4.33%
+4.09%
$ 66.17M
$ 498.59K
30
USELESS COIN
USELESS COIN
USELESS
$ 0.06391
+0.76%
-4.64%
+49.68%
$ 63.29M
$ 2.69M
31
Wormhole
Wormhole
W
$ 0.009513
-0.08%
-2.89%
+10.13%
$ 56.77M
$ 32.26M
32
would
would
WOULD
$ 0.055785
+0.83%
-0.10%
-22.34%
$ 55.76M
$ 47.41K
33
Toshi
Toshi
TOSHI
$ 0.00013025
-0.01%
-4.84%
+23.71%
$ 54.64M
$ 621.39M
34
jellyjelly
jellyjelly
JELLYJELLY
$ 0.054441
+0.03%
-1.57%
-2.27%
$ 54.49M
$ 1.18M
35
Peanut the Squirrel
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT
$ 0.05217
+0.19%
-4.56%
+11.15%
$ 51.84M
$ 1.28M
36
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02959
+0.17%
-1.76%
+2.89%
$ 49.26M
$ 1.86M
37
Espresso
Espresso
ESP
$ 0.09114
+0.52%
+2.20%
+13.87%
$ 47.36M
$ 855.44K
38
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.012277
+1.18%
-4.16%
+10.38%
$ 45.06M
$ 5.51M
39
Xphere
Xphere
XP
$ 0.016116
+0.01%
-1.04%
-1.07%
$ 44.82M
$ 4.11M
40
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.05518
+0.44%
-2.64%
+9.89%
$ 42.50M
$ 1.00M
41
Mask Network
Mask Network
MASK
$ 0.4256
-0.02%
-2.54%
+12.25%
$ 42.24M
$ 137.33K
42
Moo Deng
Moo Deng
MOODENG
$ 0.04283
+0.14%
-7.56%
+12.07%
$ 42.00M
$ 2.18M
43
Zerebro
Zerebro
ZEREBRO
$ 0.040618
-0.11%
+5.79%
-7.00%
$ 40.70M
$ 2.44M
44
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.2818
-0.53%
-5.10%
+43.72%
$ 38.73M
$ 345.00K
45
ME
ME
ME
$ 0.06937
+0.17%
-1.48%
+14.81%
$ 37.44M
$ 1.03M
46
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0006545
-0.02%
-1.11%
+37.99%
$ 36.55M
$ 92.96M
47
Propy
Propy
PRO
$ 0.3629
-0.06%
-1.44%
+8.20%
$ 36.29M
$ 149.52K
48
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.00000003497
+0.14%
-1.50%
+9.17%
$ 34.83M
$ 2.50T
49
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0005433
+0.04%
-3.25%
+11.44%
$ 34.22M
$ 110.39M
50
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 0.9995
+0.01%
-0.13%
+0.03%
$ 31.94M
$ 21.58K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Pump.fun Ecosystem in the cryptocurrency market?
The Pump.fun Ecosystem encompasses highly speculative Memecoins generated and traded via the Pump.fun platform, which allows any user to instantly launch a new cryptocurrency with zero coding knowledge.
How does the bonding curve mechanism work in the Pump.fun Ecosystem?
The Pump.fun Ecosystem utilizes a mathematical bonding curve where the price of a newly launched token automatically increases as more users purchase the token, ensuring instant liquidity without relying on traditional market makers.
Why does the Pump.fun Ecosystem experience extreme token volatility?
The Pump.fun Ecosystem experiences extreme volatility because the barrier to creating tokens is nearly zero, leading to thousands of micro-cap tokens driven purely by viral internet culture and rapid retail speculation.
What happens when a Pump.fun token reaches its market cap target?
When a Pump.fun token reaches a specific market capitalization threshold, the token's liquidity is automatically migrated to a decentralized exchange like Raydium, and the liquidity pool is permanently locked to prevent developer rug pulls.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.