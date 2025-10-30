Baby Poo (BABYPOO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +13.26% Price Change (1D) +6.09% Price Change (7D) +30.30% Price Change (7D) +30.30%

Baby Poo (BABYPOO) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BABYPOO traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BABYPOO's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BABYPOO has changed by +13.26% over the past hour, +6.09% over 24 hours, and +30.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baby Poo (BABYPOO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.42K$ 29.42K $ 29.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.42K$ 29.42K $ 29.42K Circulation Supply 888.89B 888.89B 888.89B Total Supply 888,888,888,888.0 888,888,888,888.0 888,888,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of Baby Poo is $ 29.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYPOO is 888.89B, with a total supply of 888888888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.42K.