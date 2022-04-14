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Top Base Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Base Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 78,785.43
+0.57%
-2.62%
+13.60%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.37K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00008
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 96.94
+0.76%
-4.71%
+14.21%
$ 56.25B
$ 1.24M
4
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08642
+0.72%
-6.75%
+14.26%
$ 14.73B
$ 192.63M
5
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,753.24
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
6
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 78,803
+0.41%
-0.01%
+13.86%
$ 7.73B
$ 496.54M
7
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.381
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
8
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 2,449.44
+0.51%
-0.01%
+8.51%
$ 5.70B
--
9
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 4.49B
$ 141.03K
10
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+5.52%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
11
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000005317
+0.66%
-5.83%
+11.87%
$ 3.13B
$ 506.01B
12
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 232.27
+1.05%
-4.92%
+12.63%
$ 2.56B
$ 16.25K
13
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 126.96
+0.67%
-6.19%
+31.76%
$ 1.96B
$ 3.66K
14
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003854
+0.45%
-8.86%
+31.70%
$ 1.59B
$ 297.93B
15
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.06758
+1.03%
-2.62%
+10.67%
$ 1.57B
$ 914.51K
16
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8486
+0.34%
-7.10%
+8.05%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.21M
17
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 23.50M
18
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.402
+0.72%
-1.77%
+3.82%
$ 1.33B
$ 165.43K
19
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14198
-0.11%
-9.92%
+51.90%
$ 1.32B
$ 183.20M
20
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.5174
+0.83%
-5.26%
+14.46%
$ 1.26B
$ 58.61K
21
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 78,901
0.00%
--
+12.62%
$ 1.10B
$ 5.67
22
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,641.49
+0.37%
-0.01%
+8.92%
$ 1.10B
$ 245.92K
23
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 999.71M
$ 8.24M
24
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 125.71
+0.16%
-0.04%
+14.57%
$ 971.87M
$ 44.52M
25
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,865.99
+0.24%
-0.01%
+9.00%
$ 917.40M
$ 1.42M
26
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
JTRSY
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 873.76M
--
27
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 17.493
+0.91%
+3.44%
+20.68%
$ 825.13M
$ 14.28K
28
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,117
+0.19%
-0.01%
+13.70%
$ 811.53M
$ 1.01M
29
Liquid Staked ETH
Liquid Staked ETH
LSETH
$ 2,730.87
+0.07%
-0.02%
+7.94%
$ 782.86M
$ 22.32K
30
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1.047
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 702.73M
--
31
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998791
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 698.15M
$ 3.98M
32
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 78,738
+0.14%
-0.01%
+13.61%
$ 666.18M
$ 98.64K
33
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.721
+0.52%
-4.01%
+7.88%
$ 606.96M
$ 343.54K
34
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998771
-0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 549.71M
$ 1.97M
35
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 2.201
+1.01%
-11.74%
+25.14%
$ 524.68M
$ 4.11M
36
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,492
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.54%
$ 508.62M
$ 18.25K
37
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.571
+1.83%
-7.27%
+10.83%
$ 505.41M
$ 9.44M
38
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.5212
+1.08%
-7.71%
+15.07%
$ 497.46M
$ 6.80M
39
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.7575
+1.53%
-9.05%
+22.75%
$ 493.06M
$ 893.13K
40
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.5277
+2.93%
+11.04%
+44.09%
$ 487.75M
$ 705.50K
41
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3197
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
42
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,792.21
+0.46%
-0.01%
+9.07%
$ 472.13M
$ 10.40M
43
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 460.69M
$ 35.48M
44
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 1.1699
+1.54%
+6.52%
+38.88%
$ 416.50M
$ 4.36M
45
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 359.21M
$ 3.04M
46
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 78,794
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.76%
$ 343.92M
$ 4.31M
47
apxUSD
apxUSD
APXUSD
$ 0.970987
+0.10%
0.00%
+2.64%
$ 320.04M
$ 3.73M
48
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.741
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
49
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999757
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 275.10M
$ 56.01M
50
Gate Wrapped BTC
Gate Wrapped BTC
GTBTC
$ 79,105
+0.53%
-0.01%
+13.81%
$ 273.84M
$ 131.59K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Base Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Base Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 1,546 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1813.03B.
What is the best-performing Base Ecosystem token right now?
Among Base Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, HOGE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 46.80% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Base Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 1,546 Base Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Base Ecosystem tokens include BTC, USDC, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Base Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Base Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1813.03B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Base Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.