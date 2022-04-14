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Top Base Meme Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Base Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 78,785.43
+0.57%
-2.62%
+13.60%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.37K
2
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000005317
+0.66%
-5.83%
+11.87%
$ 3.13B
$ 506.01B
3
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003854
+0.45%
-8.86%
+31.70%
$ 1.59B
$ 297.93B
4
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000003043
+1.20%
-10.18%
+22.34%
$ 267.94M
$ 362.95B
5
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.196
+1.66%
+2.44%
+22.58%
$ 188.77M
$ 2.47M
6
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.0010995
+1.27%
+9.85%
+68.70%
$ 109.89M
$ 127.18M
7
Purr
Purr
PURR
$ 0.13121
+0.16%
-6.96%
+56.17%
$ 76.89M
$ 601.76K
8
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1245
+1.40%
+1.74%
+11.42%
$ 71.16M
$ 694.69K
9
Turbo
Turbo
TURBO
$ 0.0009934
+1.11%
-5.50%
+19.36%
$ 68.61M
$ 88.58M
10
Toshi
Toshi
TOSHI
$ 0.0001297
+1.18%
-5.74%
+23.21%
$ 54.68M
$ 620.01M
11
Brett
Brett
BRETT
$ 0.00529451
+1.26%
-0.02%
+28.16%
$ 52.47M
$ 3.63M
12
MOG Coin
MOG Coin
MOG
$ 0.00000011758
+1.86%
-3.58%
+13.20%
$ 45.36M
$ 645.73B
13
SNEK
SNEK
SNEK
$ 0.0004235
-0.38%
-5.17%
+30.83%
$ 31.23M
$ 153.70M
14
Degen
Degen
DEGEN
$ 0.0010178
-0.85%
-7.45%
-5.40%
$ 23.66M
$ 63.20M
15
Block Street
Block Street
BSB
$ 0.09522
+1.21%
-0.72%
-22.62%
$ 21.29M
$ 15.22M
16
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.06925
+0.13%
-4.03%
-13.05%
$ 16.27M
$ 2.35M
17
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001872
+0.86%
-4.23%
+9.31%
$ 14.22M
$ 35.25B
18
Bald
Bald
BALD
$ 0.01357784
+2.45%
--
+17.14%
$ 13.48M
$ 49.46
19
PONKE
PONKE
PONKE
$ 0.02099
+0.24%
-6.58%
+35.63%
$ 11.82M
$ 3.03M
20
Andy
Andy
ANDYETH
$ 0.000011228
-0.49%
-5.93%
+66.06%
$ 11.13M
$ 5.43B
21
Daddy Tate
Daddy Tate
DADDY
$ 0.017206
+0.62%
+10.82%
+39.35%
$ 10.28M
$ 3.68M
22
LandWolf
LandWolf
LWOLF
$ 0.000010121
+0.54%
+0.14%
+58.53%
$ 9.17M
$ 2.52B
23
Toby ToadGod
Toby ToadGod
TOBY
$ 2.0535E-8
-0.17%
+0.89%
+37.98%
$ 7.77M
--
24
DOGINME
DOGINME
DOGINME
$ 0.00008449
+0.17%
-8.38%
+15.79%
$ 5.74M
$ 628.10M
25
FWOG
FWOG
FWOG
$ 0.005014
+0.06%
-4.72%
+11.75%
$ 4.86M
$ 11.48M
26
Ski Mask Dog
Ski Mask Dog
SKI
$ 0.00464949
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 4.65M
$ 98.76K
27
Nomina
Nomina
NOM
$ 0.001608
+0.31%
+3.83%
-6.93%
$ 4.63M
$ 45.14M
28
unstable coin
unstable coin
USDUC
$ 0.004466
-2.40%
-6.69%
+50.17%
$ 4.47M
$ 12.66M
29
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.008632
+0.08%
-3.55%
+12.33%
$ 4.29M
$ 6.40M
30
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2771
+0.40%
-8.09%
-14.45%
$ 3.83M
$ 226.43K
31
KiboShib
KiboShib
KIBSHI
$ 3.12E-6
+1.30%
-12.73%
+60.82%
$ 3.12M
--
32
GME
GME
GME
$ 0.0004504
+0.34%
-8.05%
+17.11%
$ 3.08M
$ 122.08M
33
RUSSELL
RUSSELL
RUSSELL
$ 0.00278571
-1.30%
+0.11%
+43.52%
$ 2.70M
$ 568.23K
34
Goldn
Goldn
GOLDN
$ 0.00015191
+0.15%
-0.02%
+8.40%
$ 2.13M
$ 78.39
35
Base God
Base God
TYBG
$ 1.52E-5
-1.11%
-15.71%
+188.43%
$ 1.87M
--
36
TROLL
TROLL
TROLL
$ 0.000000001871
+0.43%
-4.47%
-7.48%
$ 1.81M
$ 29.19T
37
Coding Dino
Coding Dino
DINO
$ 0.00016568
+0.61%
-0.02%
+6.60%
$ 1.66M
$ 200.36K
38
BORED
BORED
BORED
$ 0.00051724
+1.74%
-0.01%
+27.69%
$ 1.62M
$ 1.08
39
Basenji
Basenji
BENJI
$ 0.00160081
+0.31%
-0.11%
+15.52%
$ 1.60M
$ 46.06K
40
B-Lucky
B-Lucky
LUCKY
$ 0.001604
0.00%
-0.25%
-13.00%
$ 1.60M
$ 2.27M
41
Donotfomoew
Donotfomoew
MOEW
$ 0.0002531
-1.10%
-7.30%
+6.45%
$ 1.57M
$ 155.65M
42
Mochi
Mochi
MOCHI
$ 0.0000014543
0.00%
+4.90%
+58.40%
$ 1.36M
$ 216.58M
43
Cocoro
Cocoro
COCORO
$ 0.00170962
-0.03%
-0.01%
+11.39%
$ 1.36M
$ 1.44K
44
Ping
Ping
PING
$ 0.0011654
-0.17%
0.00%
+6.76%
$ 1.17M
$ 316.99K
45
The White Whale
The White Whale
WHITEWHALE
$ 0.001142
0.00%
-5.60%
+4.51%
$ 1.11M
$ 767.84K
46
Dimes
Dimes
DIME
$ 1.082E-5
+0.74%
-1.76%
+4.04%
$ 1.08M
--
47
noice
noice
NOICE
$ 1.188E-5
-0.17%
+2.35%
+12.08%
$ 1.06M
--
48
AEROBUD
AEROBUD
AEROBUD
$ 0.00089008
-1.34%
-0.03%
+28.81%
$ 890.10K
$ 6.85K
49
Panana
Panana
$PANANA
$ 1.99E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+8.15%
$ 823.16K
--
50
mfercoin
mfercoin
MFER
$ 0.00068694
-0.33%
-0.09%
+30.57%
$ 687.29K
$ 9.46K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Base Meme tokens and why are they popular?
Base Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 222 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1585.84B.
What is the best-performing Base Meme token right now?
Among Base Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, TIMI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 24.22% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Base Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 222 Base Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Base Meme tokens include BTC, SHIB, PEPE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Base Meme category?
The combined market capitalization of all Base Meme tokens is approximately $1585.84B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Base Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.