PepsiCo xStock (PEPX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 145.85 $ 145.85 $ 145.85 24H Low $ 150.52 $ 150.52 $ 150.52 24H High 24H Low $ 145.85$ 145.85 $ 145.85 24H High $ 150.52$ 150.52 $ 150.52 All Time High $ 177.28$ 177.28 $ 177.28 Lowest Price $ 137.74$ 137.74 $ 137.74 Price Change (1H) -0.22% Price Change (1D) -2.50% Price Change (7D) -4.51% Price Change (7D) -4.51%

PepsiCo xStock (PEPX) real-time price is $146.28. Over the past 24 hours, PEPX traded between a low of $ 145.85 and a high of $ 150.52, showing active market volatility. PEPX's all-time high price is $ 177.28, while its all-time low price is $ 137.74.

In terms of short-term performance, PEPX has changed by -0.22% over the past hour, -2.50% over 24 hours, and -4.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PepsiCo xStock (PEPX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 185.84K$ 185.84K $ 185.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.53M$ 3.53M $ 3.53M Circulation Supply 1.27K 1.27K 1.27K Total Supply 24,118.33789782 24,118.33789782 24,118.33789782

The current Market Cap of PepsiCo xStock is $ 185.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEPX is 1.27K, with a total supply of 24118.33789782. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.53M.