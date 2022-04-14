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Top Arbitrum Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Arbitrum Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1.0001
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 10.57B
$ 55.28K
3
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,774.36
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
4
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 78,803
+0.41%
-0.01%
+13.86%
$ 7.73B
$ 496.54M
5
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.385
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
6
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 2,449.44
+0.51%
-0.01%
+8.51%
$ 5.70B
--
7
sUSDS
sUSDS
SUSDS
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.65B
$ 504.98K
8
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 0.9999
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 4.49B
$ 141.03K
9
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+5.52%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
10
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 126.58M
11
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.80B
--
12
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.99993
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.77B
$ 150.04M
13
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.319
+1.12%
-2.35%
+18.79%
$ 2.69B
$ 153.17K
14
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
15
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 126.85
+0.67%
-6.19%
+31.76%
$ 1.96B
$ 3.66K
16
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003853
+0.45%
-8.86%
+31.70%
$ 1.59B
$ 297.93B
17
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 23.50M
18
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14219
-0.11%
-9.92%
+51.90%
$ 1.32B
$ 183.20M
19
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.5185
+0.83%
-5.26%
+14.46%
$ 1.26B
$ 58.61K
20
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 78,901
0.00%
--
+12.62%
$ 1.10B
$ 5.67
21
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,641.49
+0.37%
-0.01%
+8.92%
$ 1.10B
$ 245.92K
22
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 999.71M
$ 8.24M
23
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,865.99
+0.24%
-0.01%
+9.00%
$ 917.40M
$ 1.42M
24
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998791
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 698.15M
$ 3.98M
25
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 78,738
+0.14%
-0.01%
+13.61%
$ 666.18M
$ 98.64K
26
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.723
+0.52%
-4.01%
+7.88%
$ 606.96M
$ 343.54K
27
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.09319
+0.85%
-6.53%
+6.37%
$ 582.98M
$ 3.01M
28
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998771
-0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 549.71M
$ 1.97M
29
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,492
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.54%
$ 508.62M
$ 18.25K
30
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.5725
+1.83%
-7.27%
+10.83%
$ 505.41M
$ 9.44M
31
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9983
0.00%
0.00%
-0.04%
$ 493.62M
$ 5.57K
32
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3198
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
33
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,792.21
+0.46%
-0.01%
+9.07%
$ 472.13M
$ 10.40M
34
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 1.1727
+1.54%
+6.52%
+38.88%
$ 416.50M
$ 4.36M
35
StakeWise Staked ETH
StakeWise Staked ETH
OSETH
$ 2,607.07
+0.28%
-0.01%
+8.92%
$ 363.10M
$ 31.61K
36
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 359.21M
$ 3.04M
37
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 78,794
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.76%
$ 343.92M
$ 4.31M
38
First Digital USD
First Digital USD
FDUSD
$ 0.9986
-0.01%
-0.08%
-0.01%
$ 337.01M
$ 127.38K
39
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 121.2
+0.37%
-2.43%
-1.76%
$ 319.09M
$ 618.69
40
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3663
+0.69%
-5.05%
+10.16%
$ 308.90M
$ 720.45K
41
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.743
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
42
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999757
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 275.10M
$ 56.01M
43
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.21
+0.05%
-0.00%
-2.15%
$ 272.07M
$ 306.03K
44
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000003045
+1.20%
-10.18%
+22.34%
$ 267.94M
$ 362.95B
45
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1.097
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 229.73M
$ 47.99M
46
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,725
+0.26%
-0.05%
+8.59%
$ 222.74M
$ 4.50K
47
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999814
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 209.98M
$ 5.13M
48
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2.039
+0.20%
-9.26%
+25.86%
$ 200.07M
$ 41.07K
49
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19.35
+0.73%
-2.42%
+4.88%
$ 193.60M
$ 3.49K
50
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01769
+1.26%
-4.49%
+26.39%
$ 191.75M
$ 8.86M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 437 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $171.49B.
What is the best-performing Arbitrum Ecosystem token right now?
Among Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ZTX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 31.59% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 437 Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens include USDC, USDS, WBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Arbitrum Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens is approximately $171.49B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Arbitrum Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.