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Top Ethereum Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Ethereum Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2.462,57
+0,73%
-2,51%
+8,84%
$ 296,39B
$ 164,47K
2
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0,999927
0,00%
0,00%
+0,05%
$ 183,22B
$ 67,83B
3
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 696,07
+0,43%
-2,94%
+11,21%
$ 93,74B
$ 33,72K
4
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1,4459
+1,12%
-6,43%
+30,47%
$ 89,44B
$ 48,64M
5
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,00009
0,00%
-0,01%
-0,04%
$ 74,80B
$ 104,16M
6
Lido Staked ETH
Lido Staked ETH
STETH
$ 2.460,29
+0,70%
-2,43%
+8,90%
$ 22,08B
$ 22,82
7
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81,57
+0,86%
+1,26%
+16,54%
$ 20,52B
$ 39,92K
8
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0,08654
+0,72%
-6,75%
+14,26%
$ 14,73B
$ 192,63M
9
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 3.049,57
+0,56%
-0,01%
+9,07%
$ 11,56B
$ 6,55M
10
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 0,9999
0,00%
0,00%
-0,02%
$ 10,57B
$ 55,28K
11
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78.879,78
+0,55%
-2,60%
+13,60%
$ 9,18B
$ 2,97
12
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2.704,81
+0,61%
-0,01%
+9,03%
$ 9,11B
$ 15,91M
13
LEO Token
LEO Token
LEO
$ 9,33
0,00%
+0,00%
+0,11%
$ 8,58B
$ 268,41K
14
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 78.803
+0,41%
-0,01%
+13,86%
$ 7,73B
$ 496,54M
15
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11,393
+1,07%
-4,18%
+8,22%
$ 7,47B
$ 72,44K
16
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 2.449,44
+0,51%
-0,01%
+8,51%
$ 5,70B
--
17
WETH
WETH
WETH
$ 2.455,96
+0,39%
-0,01%
+9,10%
$ 4,95B
$ 361,83M
18
sUSDS
sUSDS
SUSDS
$ 1,11
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 4,65B
$ 504,98K
19
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0,11902
-0,04%
-5,07%
+19,77%
$ 4,64B
$ 4,40M
20
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1,0001
0,00%
0,00%
-0,07%
$ 4,49B
$ 141,03K
21
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0,99961
0,00%
-0,04%
0,00%
$ 4,39B
$ 2,51M
22
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2.676,2
0,00%
-2,52%
+5,52%
$ 4,37B
$ 0,03
23
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1,437
+0,84%
-2,69%
+6,47%
$ 3,88B
$ 1,11M
24
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1,0
0,00%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 3,39B
$ 401,26M
25
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7,387
+0,71%
-4,16%
+8,51%
$ 3,19B
$ 87,22K
26
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0,000005329
+0,66%
-5,83%
+11,87%
$ 3,13B
$ 506,01B
27
Circle USYC
Circle USYC
USYC
$ 1,14
0,00%
0,00%
+0,88%
$ 2,93B
--
28
Tether Gold
Tether Gold
GOLD(XAUT)
$ 4.643,93
+0,13%
+0,08%
+3,58%
$ 2,84B
$ 287,68
29
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 2,80B
--
30
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0,99993
0,00%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 2,77B
$ 150,04M
31
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4,305
+1,12%
-2,35%
+18,79%
$ 2,69B
$ 153,17K
32
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0,05931
+1,00%
-4,21%
+18,53%
$ 2,66B
$ 1,94M
33
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1,8947
+0,37%
-6,14%
+7,86%
$ 2,44B
$ 680,65K
34
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 114,003
+0,56%
-4,52%
+10,41%
$ 2,39B
$ 1,72K
35
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1,14
0,00%
-0,00%
0,00%
$ 2,18B
$ 3,05M
36
PAX Gold
PAX Gold
GOLD(PAXG)
$ 4.652,54
+0,15%
+0,07%
+3,59%
$ 2,12B
$ 656,43
37
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1,0
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 2,08B
$ 308,60M
38
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 127,53
+0,67%
-6,19%
+31,76%
$ 1,96B
$ 3,66K
39
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0,05854
+0,41%
+0,98%
-4,51%
$ 1,88B
$ 3,37M
40
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0,36821
+0,77%
-7,53%
+5,41%
$ 1,78B
$ 2,77M
41
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0,5145
-0,23%
-1,91%
+6,30%
$ 1,70B
$ 348,35K
42
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0,000003859
+0,45%
-8,86%
+31,70%
$ 1,59B
$ 297,93B
43
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0,06777
+1,03%
-2,62%
+10,67%
$ 1,57B
$ 914,51K
44
HTX DAO
HTX DAO
HTX
$ 0,000001708
+0,23%
-2,78%
-0,81%
$ 1,55B
$ 31,83B
45
Wrapped Tron
Wrapped Tron
WTRX
$ 0,335587
-0,03%
-0,02%
+0,47%
$ 1,39B
$ 43,18M
46
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0,9994
0,00%
+0,03%
+0,08%
$ 1,36B
$ 11,69K
47
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1,24
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 1,33B
$ 23,50M
48
Bitget Token
Bitget Token
BGB
$ 1,90176
+0,09%
-1,98%
+5,90%
$ 1,33B
$ 41,06K
49
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2,401
+0,72%
-1,77%
+3,82%
$ 1,33B
$ 165,43K
50
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0,3903
+0,70%
-6,84%
+8,38%
$ 1,32B
$ 3,79M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Ethereum Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Ethereum Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 2,979 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1023.93B.
What is the best-performing Ethereum Ecosystem token right now?
Among Ethereum Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, FOREST has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 67.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Ethereum Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 2,979 Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Ethereum Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDT, BNB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Ethereum Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Ethereum Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1023.93B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Ethereum Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.