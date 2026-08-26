Milk Money Price Today

The live Milk Money (MM) price today is $ 0.00129832, with a 4.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current MM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00129832 per MM.

Milk Money currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,298,068, with a circulating supply of 999.96M MM. During the last 24 hours, MM traded between $ 0.00127819 (low) and $ 0.00135415 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0019144, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MM moved -0.08% in the last hour and +20.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.08K.

Milk Money (MM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.30M$ 1.30M $ 1.30M Volume (24H) $ 61.08K$ 61.08K $ 61.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.30M$ 1.30M $ 1.30M Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,955,619.218223 999,955,619.218223 999,955,619.218223

The current Market Cap of Milk Money is $ 1.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.08K. The circulating supply of MM is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999955619.218223. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.30M.