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Top Market-Making Solution Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Market-Making Solution sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Milk Money
Milk Money
MM
$ 0.00128869
-0.49%
-0.04%
+11.24%
$ 1.29M
$ 59.04K
2
HUMAN Protocol
HUMAN Protocol
HMT
$ 0.0012392
0.00%
--
-14.55%
$ 1.24M
$ 24.94
3
UpTop
UpTop
UPTOP
$ 7.656E-5
-0.01%
-0.05%
0.00%
$ 76.56K
--
4
VoluMint
VoluMint
VMINT
$ 2.015E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-5.66%
$ 18.15K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Market-Making Solution tokens and why are they popular?
Market-Making Solution tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.62M.
What is the best-performing Market-Making Solution token right now?
Among Market-Making Solution tokens tracked on MEXC, HMT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Market-Making Solution tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Market-Making Solution tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Market-Making Solution tokens include MM, HMT, UPTOP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Market-Making Solution category?
The combined market capitalization of all Market-Making Solution tokens is approximately $2.62M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Market-Making Solution sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.